GFF/K&S strike gold with Dinar Trading sponsorship

Dinar Trading became the latest corporate entity to throw its support behind the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Super 16 Championship, donating an undisclosed sum towards the staging of the tournament on Friday.

According to a release from the organisers, Kashif and Shanghai C-Director, Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major, received the timely donation from the Manager of Dinar Trading Clifton Singh on behalf of the tournament coordinators and organisers.

Dinar Trading is one of the country’s leading gold, diamond and currency trading firms.

“We are happy to welcome Dinar Trading on board for this incredible tournament,” Major said during brief remarks.

“Support like this from corporate Guyana is vital for the successful delivery of the competition and we look forward to welcoming more partners into our team as we near kick-off,” he added.

Singh said Dinar Trading was proud of its long-term track record in supporting football competitions, and that the firm was happy to provide further resources for the development of sports in Guyana.

“As passionate football fans and proud sponsors of the sport, we are excited to see this GFF-K&S competition come to fruition as football returns to play,” he said.

GFF President Wayne Forde praised the company for its support of the venture.

“On behalf of the GFF, I would like to praise Dinar Trading for providing this support. It is inspiring to see that corporate Guyana is really getting behind the GFF-K&S Super 16 Cup.

We encourage more companies to partner with us as we roll out what promises to be a spectacular return to senior competition over the holiday season,” he said.

The tournament is set to commence Sunday with the final penciled in for January 1st, 2022.

The winner of the event will receive a package of $2,000,000. The runner-up will collect $1,000,000, with the third and fourth place finishers walking away with $500,000 and $250,000 respectively.

All participating teams will be afforded a grant of $200,000 to aid in their preparation for the competition.

The 19 participating teams are Fruta Conquerors, Western Tigers, Den Amstel, Guyana Defence Force, Buxton United, Santos, Guyana Police Force, Milerock, Ann’s Grove, Victoria Kings, GFA All-Stars, Bartica All-Stars, Essequibo All-Stars, UDFA All-Stars, Rupununi All-Stars, West Demerara All-Stars, East Bank All-Stars, East Coast All-Stars and Berbice All-Stars.