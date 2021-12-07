Diamond ring for GFF/K&S MVP

First it was gold. Now it’s diamonds.

After striking gold with the sponsorship of Dinar Trading, one of Guyana’s leading gold, diamond and currency trading firms, the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and the Guyana Football Federation, struck diamonds with the sponsorship of Tony’s Jewellery Establishment.

According to a press release from the organisers, Tony’s Jewellery Establishment has donated a diamond ring for the Most Valuable player of the upcoming K7S/GFF Super16 Cup competition which kicks off Sunday.

“We have seen great improvements in the youths of Guyana and support the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports,” a release from the jewellery establishment stated.

“We would like to donate a 14-carat diamond ring to the MVP of the final of the Kashif and Shanghai football tournament,” the establishment added.