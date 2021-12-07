Mixed Martial Arts team captures seven medals in Suriname

A team representing the Guyana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GMMAF), the local authority of the discipline, captured an impressive seven medals during a tour of the Dutch-speaking nation Suriname last weekend.

According to a release from the federation following their return to local shores, the 11-member team was led by experienced National Coach Bruce Fraser and Captain Corwyn D’Anjon. The seven medals were three golds, one silver, and three bronze.

Captain D’Anjon secured gold in the Open category while Chris James and Webster McRae followed suit with gold medal performances in the Blue Belt Heavyweight division and Middle Weight Purple Belt categories correspondingly.

Somant Heeralall secured a silver medal in the Lightweight Blue Belt category.

John Campayne, Saad Hussein, and Tiffon McRae secured bronze medals in the Heavyweight, Middleweight White Belt, and Middleweight Blue Belt categories respectively.

President of the GMMAF Gavin Singh said the tournament was the first undertaken by the federation since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the event and the resulting performances, provided a platform of expectation for future success at international competitions.

“This is the first step for major success in the future for the federation especially as we aim to compete internationally. Some of the athletes for this competition are on the national team. These wins are key indicators for super performance that is expected at the World Championships in Abu Dhabi in January 2022,” he said.

Singh also thanked the sponsors, Acarai Properties, Sandcorp Development Inc., Zoon Care, WR Services Inc., Eureka Medical Laboratory, Sublime Security Service, North West Mining, and Paladin Security Services sponsors for their unwavering support which made the tour a reality.