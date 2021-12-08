PAC upholds decision for simultaneous review of 2017, 2018 AG reports

Following a lengthy, heated debate, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has decided to simultaneously scrutinise the Auditor General’s reports of 2017 and 2018.

After listening to arguments from both sides of the House and advice of the Auditor General Deodat Sharma, PAC Chairman Jermaine Figueira on Monday stated that the Committee would be reviewing the 2017 and 2018 reports simultaneously.

During the debate, it was noted that at the second meeting of the PAC in January of this year, the committee had unanimously decided to consider the reports of 2017 and 2018 together.