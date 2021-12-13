CANU arrests $25M in cannabis, suspects evade arrest

Ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU), acting on intelligence, recently made a major drug bust valuing $25Million on the Corentyne. A statement from the drug enforcement agency said that on December 10, on a dam in Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice they unearthed four brown salt bags containing 28 parcels containing cannabis wrapped in transparent plastic. The parcels of cannabis weighed a total of 176lbs. However, the suspected owners of the narcotics managed to evade ranks during the bust.