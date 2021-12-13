Tigers edge Rupununi All Stars 2-1

Tournament favourite Western Tigers squeaked past Rupununi All-Stars 2-1 when the main draw of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Super-16 Championship commenced yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Witnessed in front of a sizable crowd, the Georgetown-based unit took the lead in the 14th minute when midfielder Daniel Wilson found the back of the net. Racing into the centre of the penalty area, Wilson calmly slotted his effort into the lower left corner after receiving a cross from the right side of the field from William Europe.

The score doubled in the 34th minute compliments of a Trayon Bobb conversion.