Guyana officially declared a host venue for U19 World Cup

Guyana was yesterday officially declared a host venue for the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 men’s World Cup, which will make it the only country in the West Indies to host all four World Cups held in the Caribbean. This announcement was made by tournament Director, Fawwaz Baksh during a simple but significant ceremony at the National Stadium, Providence, which along with the Everest Cricket Club and Georgetown Cricket Club will host matches for the tournament.
The Enmore Community Centre, Demerara Cricket Club and Eve Leary Ground will host practice sessions.