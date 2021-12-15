Trinidad: Ex-US soldier among 2 killed as drug buy turns into robbery

(Trinidad Express) A former United States soldier was among two Morvant men who were robbed and shot dead when they went to the Champ Fleurs area on Monday night to purchase marijuana.

The person from whom they were to purchase the drugs was also shot and remained warded at hospital up to yesterday evening said police.

Dead are Lyston “Bean” Campbell and Aaron “Fox” St Louis both of Mon Repos, Road, Morvant, officers stated. The identity of the injured man was not released by investigators.

Officers said Campbell, who had dual citizenship with the United States served in that country’s army for a number of years and only returned to Trinidad and Tobago about four years ago. They said he and St Loius went to Upper Mendez Drive around 8.30 p.m., with $10,000 to purchase a quantity of marijuana.

However, as the transaction was being carried out, gunmen approached and opened fire.

The shooters then stole the money from St Loius’ silver-coloured Nisaan wagon along with the drugs and escaped.

Campbell they said died on the spot while St Louis and the other injured man were taken to Mt Hope Hospital where St Louis was pronounced dead around 9.15 p.m.

Police said when they visited the scene they found St Louis’ bullet-riddled car and 26 spent 9mm bullet casings.

The killings have taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 431 compared to 374 for the corresponding period last year.

Officers of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations are continuing enquiries.