GDF in come from behind win K&S Super-16 Championship

-to clash with Den Amstel in semis

Defending champion, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) overcame Milerock, while Den Amstel dismissed Fruta Conquerors to earn semi-final berths when the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/Kashif and Shanghai Super-16 Championship continued on Sunday.

Contested under soggy conditions at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, GDF overcame a 1-0 first half deficit to defeat the Linden outfit 3-1. Denzil Fordyce handed the home side the unlikely lead compliments of a 25th-minute conversion.

A powerful flat cross from the right side of the box evaded the entire backline, allowing the onrushing Fordyce to slam his effort into the back of the net from the left of the area. A combination of poor finishing and dogged defending ensured the scoreline remained unchanged heading into the halftime interval.