Man charged with shooting at police in Tabatinga -one officer injured

A man who allegedly opened fire at two policemen injuring one of the officers, has been remanded after being slapped with three charges.

Quivon Wilson, 26, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

He denied the charge which alleges that on December 24, 2021, at Tabatinga in Central Rupununi, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Police Constable Rawle Harvey with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm.