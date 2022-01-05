Duo jailed for armed robbery of Charity businessman

Isaiah Okmie Barclay also known as ‘Blackboy’ of D’Urban Street, Georgetown, and Nigel Bentick of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, were yesterday each sentenced to 30 months in prison after they both pleaded guilty to robbing a Charity, Essequibo couple.

The duo made their first appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

They were charged with robbery with violence. The charge stated that on January 1 at Charity, armed with a knife and cutlass, they robbed Mohamed Khan and his wife, Sohanie Sanchara of $4,822,641 and $1.1 million in phone cards.