Manufacturers welcome passage of local content, NRF bills

The Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association (GMSA) has come out in support of the passing of the Natural Resource Fund Bill and the Local Content Bill in Parliament last Wednesday.

In a press release on Thursday, the GMSA said it “commends the concerted efforts of the Government to finalize and pass the Local Content (Bill) and the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill.” The release noted that these pieces of legislation are critical to having sound and effective management of the extractive sectors for Guyana’s economic grow-th and stability. The release emphasized GMSA’s “anticipation that each Bill will provide avenues for the rapid progression of the manufacturing and services value chain.”