Passage of controversial NRF bill highlights crucial need for constitutional reform – Deputy Speaker

The controversial passage of the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) Bill in the National Assembly on December 29, 2021, highlights the desperate need for constitutional reforms as well as the review and updating of the Parliamentary Standing Orders, according to Deputy Speaker Lenox Shuman.

The sentiments were expressed in what would have been Shuman’s contribution to the NRF bill’s debate in the National Assembly had the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition not disrupted the sitting. The APNU+AFC through its Members of Parliament, particularly Annette Ferguson, snatched the ceremonial mace in their bid to protest the bill.

They were calling for the bill to be sent to a special select committee for broader consultations and input but the government was having none of it. The PPP/C government had indicated that it would forge ahead with the passage of the bill using its one-seat parliamentary majority.