Guyana confirmed for AMBC c/ships

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle has praised the prize structure that has been put in place by the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) for the Elite Continental Championships, set for Guayaquil, Ecuador in March.

This is according to a release sent out by the association yesterday.

According to the release, the medalists in each of the 13 male and 12 female weight categories, will receive prize monies of USD $10,000 for first place, $5,000 (second) and $2,500 for third place.

“It’s a really good initiative because you can remain in the amateur ranks and still make a living,” said Ninvalle.