Hetmyer eyeing century in Best vs Best match -Former West Indies U19 teammate, Imlach, too among the runs on second day

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and his former West Indies under-19 teammate, Tevin Imlach, were among the runs on the second day of the ongoing Guyana Harpy Eagles Best v Best four-day match at Albion Community Center Ground, Berbice yesterday.

Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 69 while Imlach chipped in with 45 not out for Keemo Paul’s XI after Johnson’s XI, resuming the day on 188 for five, were bundled out for 254 by lunch.

The last two sessions comfortably belonged to Keemo Paul’s XI who closed the day on 154 for two, 100 runs behind.