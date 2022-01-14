Duncan arrested in cybercrime probe

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan was yesterday arrested by the police for allegedly calling the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Information Technology (IT) Manager a ‘jagabat’ and ‘trench crappo’.

He was released on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communica-tions Unit, Mark Ramotar yesterday confirmed that Duncan was taken to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at around 11.30 am for questioning in relation to a cybercrime offence.