Cop charged with manslaughter over Orin Boston killing

Months after he allegedly shot and killed Dartmouth businessman Orin Boston at his home during an operation, a police constable attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit was yesterday charged with manslaughter and asked to post $1 million bail for his release.

The charge against Sherwin Peters, 32 of Lot 1869 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden, states that on September 15, 2021, he unlawfully killed Boston.

Peters, who was unrepresented during the hearing, was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which was read to him by Magistrate Esther Sam via Zoom when he appeared in Georgetown Magistrate’s Court 5.