`Tage’ Chanderpaul, `Bugsy’ Griffith put Paul’s XI in charge

Off spinner Junior Sinclair bagged a five-for yesterday to help rout Leon Johnson’s XI for a paltry 121 on the first day of the Guyana Harpy Eagles Best vs best four day practice match at the Albion Community Devlopment Centre ground yesterday.

Sinclair bamboozled the opposing batsmen, grabbing 5-18 as Johnson’s XI 71-2, at one stage suffered a collapse losing their remaining eight wickets for a mere 50 runs.

At the close of play Keemo Paul’s XI were 143 without loss with national opening batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul closing in on a century.