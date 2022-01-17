Sizzling Sinclair spins Paul’s XI to eight-wicket win

Off-spinner, Junior Sinclair yesterday ensured Keemo Paul’s XI whip Leon Johnson’s XI by eight wickets inside three days during the second Guyana Harpy Eagles’ Best versus Best match at the Albion Community Development Centre ground.

Playing in spin-friendly conditions, Johnson’s XI began the day on 116 for seven in their second innings, just 19 runs ahead of Paul’s XI.

That was converted to 163 all out in 71.4 overs which left Paul’s XI requiring a mere 67 runs to win.

Paul’s XI needed just 12.2 overs to reach 71 for the loss of two wickets.

The tall Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club spinner had already bagged four wickets the previous day and he added two more to end with 6-41 for a match haul of 11-59.

Javed Karim duly converted his overnight score of 15 to 36 not out from 144 balls. His innings featured three boundaries and he added 41 precious runs for the eighth wicket with Sharaz Ramcharan, who added 13 to his overnight score before he was caught and bowled by Sinclair for 23.

Chaitram Balgobin resisted for a while but was eventually trapped leg before wicket to off-spinner Richie Looknauth (1-15). Chasing the relatively small target, Kevin Sinclair struck (1-28) early by bowling Tagenarine Chanderpaul for three.

Trevon Griffith followed up his half century in the first innings with a 19-ball 30, laced with five boundaries before he was dismissed by Nial Smith.

With both openers back in the dugout, Seon Glasgow motored to 26 not out from 18 balls, clubbing two fours and one six while Tevin Imlach was at the other end unbeaten on eight from 17 balls.

The third and final four-day match is expected to be played later this week at a venue to be confirmed.