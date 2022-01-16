Spinners dominate second day of Best v Best practice match

The spinners took centre stage yesterday at the Albion Community Centre Ground, Berbice on day two of the Guyana Harpy Eagles Best versus Best second practice match.

Resuming on 143 without loss in response to Johnson’s XI’s 121, Paul’s XI were bundled out for 218 while Johnson’s XI closed the day on 116 for seven, currently leading by 19 runs.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul added just one to his overnight score before being trapped by off-spinner, Kevin Sinclair for 86 from 172 balls while Trevon Griffith converted his overnight score of 57 to 65 before he was dismissed by Nial Smith.

Ronsford Beaton picked up two quick wickets before Sinclair made his way through the lower order to end with 5-61. Anthony Adams was left stranded on 17.

In Johnson’s XI’s second innings, off-spinner, Junior Sinclair continued his torment of the batsmen, following up his five-wicket haul in the first innings with figures of 4-32 while Adams returned with his left-arm spin to pick up 2-31.

Chandrapaul Hemraj made 25 from 38 balls while sharing in a 35-run opening stand with Kevlon Anderson (22) while Kevin Sinclair (25), Javed Karim (15 not out) and Sharaz Ramcharran (10 not out) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

The third day begins today at 9.30 hours.