Health Ministry to probe COVID child deaths

The Health Ministry will be investigating cases of paediatric COVID-19 deaths, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said yesterday.

He made the announcement during his daily COVID-19 update, where he stated that since the pandemic started, Guyana has reported the deaths of some 15 children, some of whom had comorbidities. The deceased include a three-month-old, who succumbed on January 14, a 14-month-old, who succumbed on January 11, and a three-year-old, who succumbed on January 9.

“For some of those children… we know for sure some of the comorbidities that they have had and the challenges because some of them, the prognosis was poor with the underlying disease and then they got COVID so that compounded or complicated the problem,” he said.