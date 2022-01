Dharry set to fight in Guyana March 5 —Task Force green lights boxing card at National Stadium

The return of professional boxing in Georgetown is imminent.

This is according to USA-based prized fighter, Elton Dharry who is scheduled to headline a mega event here in March at the National Stadium.

Dharry told Stabroek Sport yesterday that his promotional team has cleared a major hurdle by receiving the green light from the COVID-19 Task Force to stage a fight card on March 5.

“We received approval from the National Task Force for the card to be held on March 5,” said Dharry.