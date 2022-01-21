Unions withdraw COVID case over President’s exercise of powers

Citing the State’s compliance with the law empowering the Central Board of Health to create regulations in relation to the management of COVID-19, and not the Minister of Health, the Unions challenging the President’s exercise of powers under the Public Health Ordinance have withdrawn their action.

The matter filed by the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) and umbrella body, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) contended that former President David Granger acted outside powers conferred under Section 21 of the Public Health Ordinance when he issued the first COVID-19 emergency measure back in March, 2020.

The case had been previously set for commencement of arguments yesterday.