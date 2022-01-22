Father still seeking justice for youth shot dead at E’quibo bus shed -suspect remains free after six months on the run

Six months after his son was shot dead at Queenstown, Essequibo Coast, in Region Two, Donald McLennon has said he is yet to receive any word from the police on the investigation while the perpetrator remains at large.

McLennon still vividly remembers the fateful day when his son, Keyion, 22, was fatally shot at a bus shed at Queenstown.

Keyion was living with his parents at Queenstown at the time of his death and was the sole breadwinner for the family. He had left home around 18:00 hrs on Saturday, July 17, 2021 and the family later received the news that he was killed.