Albion businesswoman robbed of $18.5m on way to make bank deposit -four in custody

An Albion, Corentyne businesswoman was yesterday robbed of $18.5 million in the vicinity of Republic Bank in Rose Hall, Corentyne, as she was on her way to deposit it.

Four persons have since been held.

The attack occurred around 10 am as the businesswoman, Nalini Mangali, of Albion Front, Corentyne, and a female worker were heading to the bank with a bag containing the money.