No time like the present

Widely regarded as a giant among dwarfs, there had been times, previously, when it was widely accepted that Brazil had little to gain from ties with either of two of its immediate neighbours, Guyana and Suriname, save and except a formal acknowledgement of boundary-related jurisdictional considerations and the responsibilities that had to do with a common mindfulness what those geographic boundaries meant in real terms. The other two countries in this particular equation, Guyana and Suriname had been deemed to be of a far lesser strategic significance, in global terms, so much so that they had come to be commonly referred to as two of the poorest countries in South America.

In the instance of Guyana-Brazil relations, the two countries have long maintained a formal mindfulness of the considerations associated with proximity, that mindfulness reflecting itself in formal ties and an attendant diplomatic presence in each other’s capitals. Inevitably, there occurred what might be termed diplomatic encounters between the two capitals and the conclusion of what the diplomats term ‘high level’ meetings on matters of mutual interest. One, however, can think of few developments of earth-shattering significance deriving from these exchanges save one notable exception being the building of a bridge across the Takutu River which, up until now has not done a great deal more than facilitate a constant to-ing and fro-ing between Guyanese and Brazilians in the border regions and the creation of a prominent Brazilian socio-cultural footprint in the Rupununi.

Where relations between Guyana and Suriname are concerned there had always been a distinct difference. Bilateral ties have been underpinned by much stronger people-to-people relations, never mind the fact that the Corentyne River dispute has, periodically, metamorphosed into hostility, including actual confrontation.

Over a relatively brief period oil and gas discoveries offshore both Guyana and Suriname and the prior presence of an oil and gas sector in Brazil have provided the three countries with a motive than had not previously existed for drawing closer to each other, lifting relations above what, hitherto, had been a relatively gingerly pace.

Globally, where oil deposits are concerned, Guyana has now arrived at the ‘party’ in a significant ‘attention-getting’ manner. There is every indication that Suriname is getting there. To go further, the significance of their common circumstance, will, in the fullness of time, extend way beyond its present confines

Where energy resources are concerned the three, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname would appear to have the unquestionable potential to become a powerful international triumvirate.

If each of the three will doubtless continue to pursue blueprints based on their respective national visions of where each would want to go, it would defy belief that they might fail to recognize and to respond to the opportunity that is open to them through strategic collaborative pursuits both inside and outside the sphere of the energy sector. Indeed, the commonality of their respective reportedly huge oil and gas assets coupled with their shared geographic space have created more than ample justification for a transformation in the timbre of relations among them.

Recent developments, not least, those of up until a matter of days ago, appeared to herald the prospect of a historic ‘sitting down’ among the Presidents of the three countries to engage in discourses on what, decidedly, are now matters of common interest. The immediate-term opportunity, regrettably, had to be set aside on account of the death of the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s mother. That said, it is to be hoped the three capitals would now place an early engagement between the Presidents high on their respective front burners since the prospects that derive from the convergence of their respective energy agendas completely justify, more than any previous time in the history of relations between and amongst them, the need for immediate-term, comprehensive discourse regarding where they can go, together. A better time, in the foreseeable future, is unlikely to materialize for the three countries on the continent enjoying amongst the highest international profiles to forge an alliance that will attract much more than the passing attention of the international community.