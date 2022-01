The Ministry of Health yesterday said that as of January 24th, 2022, ten more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,148. Deaths from COVID have surged in recent days in addition to new cases of the virus.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that 372 new cases of the virus have been reported and 20 persons are in the ICU.

Details on the latest deaths follow: