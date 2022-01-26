Woman stranded in T&T aborts plan to travel here for funeral after testing positive for COVID

Holland-based Guyanese, June Ann Gravesande has aborted travel plans to Guyana after testing positive for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago where she had been stranded since Saturday.

Gravesande, who was in transit in the twin-island republic was detained on Saturday by immigration officers after she did not meet the vaccination requirements to enter the country. Guyanese authorities later moved to allow her to enter this country with only one vaccine but she then tested positive for the virus.

Speaking with Stabroek News yesterday morning from her hotel room in Trinidad, Gravesande said that she was about to check in for her flight en route to Guyana on Monday when she was informed by the travel agent that her PCR test was positive.