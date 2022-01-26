Did the SWAT team have a search warrant?

Dear Editor,

Not having the training or any experience or background on legal matters, the question that comes to mind is did the SWAT team enter Orin Boston’s premises with a search warrant? They certainly did not enter by invitation.

My layman’s understanding is that no law enforcement can enter premises without either invitation or by a search warrant issued by a Magistrate.

So did the SWAT team in this case have a legally issued search warrant for specified multiple homes and business premises or do they have some extra-legal authority to enter premises without a specific legal authority?

Yours sincerely,

Peter Douglas