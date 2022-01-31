COVID blow

Guyana’s return to the international football circuit suffered an unexpected and disappointing result after their international friendly encounter against traditional Caribbean rival Barbados was abandoned in the 33rd minute, following the confirmation of several positive COVID-19 results.

The match was abandoned by the officials 12 minutes before the end of the first half.

According to information emanating from the Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname, hosts of the Tri-Nation tournament, four players from the Barbados outfit have tested positive for COVID-19. In a Facebook post on their official page, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) confirmed the outcome, stating, “The senior men’s national team friendly match against Barbados in Suriname has been abandoned during the first half with the score at 0-0. During the game, it emerged that several Barbadian players involved in the match had returned positive COVID results following tests conducted today [yesterday] for travel purposes.”