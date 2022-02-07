 PNCR Elders in bid to settle Opposition Leader impasse

PNCR Elders will meet this week to help craft a solution to the crisis that has prevented their leader, Aubrey Norton from entering Parliament more than two months after he was elected at the party’s biennial congress.

The stalemate has resulted in the post of the Opposition Leader being vacant since the resignation of Joseph Harmon and numerous questions have been raised about the role being played in this controversy by former President and immediate past party leader, David Granger who continues to occupy the post of Representative of the APNU+AFC List. Norton’s supporters want Granger to give up the role as Representative of the List as it is the Representative who has to sign off on changes to the parliamentary lineup.