Fire destroys nine automotive businesses in Trinidad

(Trinidad Guardian) A devastating fire destroyed nine automotive businesses in Bamboo Number Two yesterday.

The fire started just after 5 pm as a loud explosion was heard coming from one of the businesses.

Fire officials were up to late attempting to extinguish parts of the massive blaze that kept reigniting challenging fire officials at the scene.

The damage is said to be in the multi-millions of dollars.

Speaking with the Guardian Media businessman Inshan Ishmael whose business place is opposite to where the fire started said it began at the northern side of the business block called “Autoplex”.

“This fire started opposite to my home. My daughter heard a few noises and thought it was people offloading containers but when I came downstairs and heard the noise I peeped outside and saw smoke emanating from the first building on the northern side and fire so I immediately raised an alarm and attempted to throw fireballs but I couldn’t get in because of the burglar proofing,” Ishmael said.

“Neighbours started to assist with fire hose but because of diesel and oil and other combustible items and in less than ten minutes the entire northern side was on fire. The fire spread quickly because of the high wind conditions travelled west and then made a U-turn,” he added.

Ishmael said the most embarrassing thing was that the fire officials ran out of water about three times and firefighters had to depend on water trucks despatched by the Water and Sewerage Authority.

He disclosed that the area has no fire hydrants.

“Seven years ago my business place burnt down and since then no hydrants. They have $20 million to spend to put people in hog pen but we don’t have money to put fire hydrants.”

Also speaking with the Guardian Media one of the tenants said he is frustrated and stressed out.

“I lost millions of dollars and I am stressed out. So many people out of jobs now. It’s nine businesses that burnt.”

A fire officer on the scene admitted that they were challenged but assured that they are working feverishly to extinguish and control the blaze.

“Because of the nature of the businesses the fires will keep reigniting but we are doing our best with what we have at the moment.”