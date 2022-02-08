Though the Ministry created a controversy for itself, it is my opinion that the Reader Series should not be recalled

Dear Editor,

I have read various letters from members of the public, mostly critical in nature, and published in the Stabroek News about the content of the Atlantic Reader Series. I am left wondering about the intention of the Ministry of Education in creating these books; are they to help students develop better reading skills and improve their grammar and pronunciation and/or to teach children about the cultures and religions of the various ethnic groups in Guyana? Are they to be used during the English Language/Literacy period, or to aid in the teaching of Social Studies?

Due to the continued imposition of religion and favouring of the cultures of particular ethnic groups in the public school system, which is taxpayer funded and operate in a so-called secular state, the Ministry of Education has created controversy for itself. An academic text to help young, impressionable students improve their English Language skills should focus on the ‘academic’ aspect of learning a language and present every day, ordinary situations such as going to the market, doing chores and playing with friends; situations that do not involve God(s), religious festivals and cultural practices of just one or two ethnic groups, especially given that Guyana is a multicultural and multi-ethnic country that brands itself as a Land of Six Races. Also, what about persons of Chinese ancestry, Muslims and Amerindians? Guyanese society is not homogeneous, but diverse. Some of the criticisms from the various writers I do not agree with and I offer my own opinions. One writer feels that the children and elders are ‘deraced’, however, there are many ‘cartoon drawings’ of dark-skinned characters. And is the lack of Indian names for family members such as ‘ajee’ and ‘aja’ such a big deal? These terms are mostly used in Indo-Guyanese homes and children are taught these Hindi names by their parents and other relatives. For an English Language text, while it could have been included, is it compulsory?

Regarding the views about Mashramani, a national celebration being ‘vulgar’ with skimpily clad persons gyrating on each other, while this may not be everyone’s cup of tea, adults do have the democratic right to celebrate however they see fit, including wearing skimpy clothing and ‘wining’. The concepts of modesty and vulgarity are very subjective and differ depending on the individual. If we recognise that there exists individuality, then we recognise the right of persons to behave ‘immodestly’ as long as they are not breaking any laws in secular Guyana; do we actually have the authority to tell adults how to dress and not to ‘wine or gyrate in a sexually suggestive manner” at a celebration that has a carnival like atmosphere? I personally feel that the Mashramani celebrations offer a mixture of activities and the Ministry of Education does host a number of appropriate ‘Mash week’ activities targeting children that are beautiful, culturally rich and diverse; modest and inclusive. I believe that these activities are usually broadcasted on television.

Other criticisms levied against the Reader were the depiction of a woman breastfeeding her child and a female vendor without teeth. I see absolutely nothing wrong with children seeing a woman breastfeeding her child, in fact, in Guyana especially in the rural parts, not breast feeding ones child but using a bottle is frown upon. The human body is normal and natural, there is nothing obscene about it. Children should learn about body parts and their functions; and learn to see it as normal, not everything is about sex. The female body is not just for sexual objectification and gratification but gives and nurture life. Also, the way the human form is viewed differs, what is art and beauty for some, is porn for others, depending on the culture; ideas about modesty of the human form is not concrete. I personally find nothing offensive about teaching, or showing children human body parts in non-sexual situations, as a part of academic learning.

However, there are aspects to the Reader series that I feel invited criticisms because it was poorly prepared. The Reader failed at giving sufficient representation to children of all ethnic groups in Guyana and local dishes/foods that are staples in most Guyanese homes that the majority of children in the public school system can relate to. The school system does facilitate students, to some extent, by hosting culture days, allowing culture/religious clubs, and the hosting of concerts and other activities linked to particular religious and national holidays where children learn about the cultures of each other. Also, in some subjects, such as Social Studies, children do learn about the various ethnic groups including their food, dress, culture and religious observances. But the primary goal of the public school should be the teaching of academic subjects, learning of skills and the rounded development of children through socialisation and extracurricular activities, such as sports, so that they can move on to higher education and/or gain employment to become economically independent individuals who can contribute meaningfully to society.

Editor, it is my opinion that the Series should not be recalled, this would be a waste of taxpayers’ money. Apart from the criticisms regarding the poor representation of culture and the various ethnic groups; names of Guyanese children and local food; the favouring of a particular religion and ethnic group etc., the texts as academic books would aid children in bettering their reading skills, spelling and grammar. The controversy surrounding the texts should be used as a learning experience for the MoE in the preparation of future text books for Guyanese children. Also, it should consider consulting with a more diverse group and really think about the purpose of the texts, subject area, audience, inclusivity and diversity.

Sincerely,

Narissa Deokarran