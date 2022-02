The Panthers Rugby Club was the only team with a ‘W’ this past weekend when the Guyana Rugby Football Union kicked off its 10s league in the National Park.

Led by national captain, Jamal Angus’ brace, the outfit was able to defeat the Caribs/Hornets team 27-19.

Angus was supported by a try apiece from Darren Wilson, Rondel ‘Bull’ McArthur and Lance Adonis who also chipped in a conversion.