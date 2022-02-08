Sports

Harris suffers first defeat

Beginning of the End! - Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan landing a right foot spinning heel kick on Guyana’s Carlston Harris which led to the eventual knockout victory via punches during their welterweight clash Saturday.
Guyanese Carlston Harris suffered his first defeat in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), losing to Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan via a first round knockout on the main card of the promotion’s Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland event on Saturday.

Staged at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rakhmonov, who originally hails from Uzbekistan, finished the contest at 4:10 in the opening round with a flurry of punches to the head of a downed Harris, after initially dropping his opponent with a spinning heel kick.

Rakhmonov, who is undefeated and is yet to go the distance, improved his record to 15-0. He registered 16/31 strikes for a 50.1% conversion in the impressive display. On the other hand, Harris, whose record now falls to 17-5, recorded 15/35 strikes at 42.9%.