Harris suffers first defeat

Guyanese Carlston Harris suffered his first defeat in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), losing to Shavkat Rakhmonov of Kazakhstan via a first round knockout on the main card of the promotion’s Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland event on Saturday.

Staged at the UFC’s Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, Rakhmonov, who originally hails from Uzbekistan, finished the contest at 4:10 in the opening round with a flurry of punches to the head of a downed Harris, after initially dropping his opponent with a spinning heel kick.

Rakhmonov, who is undefeated and is yet to go the distance, improved his record to 15-0. He registered 16/31 strikes for a 50.1% conversion in the impressive display. On the other hand, Harris, whose record now falls to 17-5, recorded 15/35 strikes at 42.9%.