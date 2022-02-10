Three more COVID fatalities

Guyana has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths along with over 160 new cases of the virus.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in a press release yesterday which stated that the country’s total deaths increased to 1,188. The latest fatalities were identified as a 72-year-old-man from Region Two whose vaccination status is unknown, an 86-year-old woman from Region Ten and an 80-year-old man from Region Three, both of whom were unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, 167 new infections were reported, these came after some 1,964 tests were done. There are now 3,404 active cases, 17 of whom are in the country’s COVID-19 intensive care unit.

Further, some 933 more persons recovered from the virus increasing the total recovered cases to 57,309.