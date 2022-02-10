Sports

CMMAC chairman lauds GMMAF

GMMAF President Gavin Singh (3rd from left) being congratulated by Caribbean Mixed Martials Arts Council Chairman Jason Fraser in the presence of several members of the local association inclusive of national coach Troy Bobb (left), Vice-President Dr. Sawan Jagnarain (2nd from left) and Vice-President Sherwin Sandy.
Caribbean Mixed Martials Arts Council Chairman Jason Fraser has commended the developmental work of the Guyana Mixed Martials Arts Federation (GMMAF), which led to the association securing full membership status at the recently staged International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) congress.

At a press conference Tuesday  at the Palm Court Sports Club, Fraser, who is also the President of the Pan American Zone, said that the GMMAF must be commended for its tireless efforts, which were ultimately rewarded by acquiring full accreditation to the world governing body, a feat that was achieved in less than four years and is a monumental achievement.

Guyana was unanimously voted in as one of the new 20 full members of the IMMAF following the staging of the entity’s congress during the World Amateur Championship in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.