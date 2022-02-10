Volcanoes last pair frustrate Harpy Eagles on opening day

As Regional first-class cricket returned yesterday, the first round opening day of the West Indies championship unfolded with Guyana Harpy Eagles’ bowlers being frustrated by Windwards Volcanoes’ last wicket pair.

Volcanoes won the toss and opted to bat first, closing the day on 277 for nine after 89 overs at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad.

Shockingly, Preston McSween and Shermon Lewis are at the crease with an unbroken last wicket partnership of 62 runs from 15.4 overs.

Number 10 batsman, McSween flexed his skills with the bat, hitting four fours and two sixes one of which was off of Veerasammy Permaul that saw him taking a tumble as the ball sailed over long on. He will resume today on his career best 47 not out from 54 balls.