Harpy Eagles trailing Volcanoes by 158 runs

Windwards Volcanoes were comfortably 158 runs ahead of Guyana Harpy Eagles at the close of play on day two of the West Indies Championship first round at Queen’s Park Oval.

Volcanoes’ last pair converted their overnight score of 277 for nine to 339 all out from 106.2 overs. In reply, Harpy Eagles were 181 for five after 49 overs at the close of play.

Resuming on 47 not out, Preston McSween chalked up his maiden first-class half century, racing to 81 before rain halted the match an hour into the first session.

When the rains cleared, McSween was eventually dismissed for 86 from 103 balls, highlighted by nine fours and two sixes before feathering a simple catch to Anthony Bramble behind the stumps to hand Gudakesh Motie his fourth wicket to end with 4-62.

McSween added a record partnership for the final wicket of 124 runs with Sherman Lewis, who was left not out on 31 from 111 balls, laced with three boundaries.

In Eagles’ first innings, the left-handed Vishaul Singh is currently with Keemo Paul at the crease sharing an unbroken 40-run partnership. Singh is on 40 from 93 balls after hitting four boundaries along the way while Paul is on 20 from 26, decorated with two fours and a six.

Earlier, McSween and Lewis continued to torture Eagles as McSween removed Chandrapaul Hemraj for five. However, Tagenarine Chanderpaul was joined by Shimron Hetmyer to add 48 for the second wicket.

Hetmyer carved three boundaries before he was dismissed by Lewis for a 37-ball 24. Two overs later, Chanderpaul was removed by Lewis for 30 from 58 balls. He struck six boundaries.

Leon Johnson then shared a 32-run partnership with Singh before he was bowled by McSween for 28 as the fast bowler ended the day with figures of 2-44. Singh continued to toil, this time with Bramble who was bowled by Lewis for 26 from 38 balls. Lewis has bagged 3-47 so far.

The match resumes today at 10.00 hours for the penultimate day.