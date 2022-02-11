Local MMA team to focus on improvement after World Championship exposure

Carlos D’Anjou, one of Guyana’s two representatives at the recently staged International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) Amateur World Championship, stated that the focus following his return, will be on improving his deficiencies.
This was affirmed during an invited comment following his return from the tournament which was hosted in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. According to D’Anjou, the focus of Team Guyana, which included Ijaz Cave, will emphasise targeting and correcting the shortcomings of both fighters, adding that different fight methods and mechanisms will be analysed.