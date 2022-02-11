Sir Curtly Ambrose to host three-day fast-bowling workshop with BCB

Fast bowling legend, Sir Curtly Ambrose, who is in Guyana to host a three-day fast-bowling workshop with the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), yesterday paid a courtesy call on Head-of-State Irfaan Ali.

According to a release from the Office of the President, “the two shared ideas and had a comprehensive discussion about the game.”

Also present at the visit were Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, who is the patron of the BCB, BCB president, Hilbert Foster, and young cricketers, Jonathan Rampersaud and Surendra Kissoonlall.