BCB bestows highest honour on Sir Curtly Ambrose, four others

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Saturday evening at a gala cocktail reception held at the Saint Francis Community Developers Centre, Rose Hall, Corentyne, bestowed its highest honour ‘Tribute to Heroes’ to five individuals for their outstanding contributions to the game and in particular Berbice cricket.

Leading the list of awardees was the legendary former West Indies fast-bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose, Dr. Frank Denbow, former Guyana opening batsman Nolan McKenzie, Sports Journalist Franklin Wilson and Managing Director of Guyana Brewery Inc., Kelvin Singh who is one of the BCB tournament sponsors.

Ambrose, who was a feared pace bowler during his career for the West Indies team, had warmed the hearts of thousands of Caribbean and international fans including BCB President Hilbert Foster who reminisced on those glory days.