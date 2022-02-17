Hurricanes large and in charge with 250-run lead

Leewards Hurricanes took firm control of their West Indies Championship second round clash against Guyana Harpy Eagles after establishing a 250-run lead at the end of day two.

At the Queen’s Park Oval ground, Hurricanes resumed on 126 without loss which was duly converted to 366 for five after 136 overs.

Left-arm opener, Kieran Powell, moved his tally from 55 to 74 from 148 balls before he was bowled by Berbice pacer, Nial Smith. He struck nine boundaries and shared in the 152-run opening stand with Montcin Hodge.