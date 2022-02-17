Lady Jags brush aside Dominica 4-0

The Lady Jaguars commenced the Concacaf ‘W’ Championship Qualifiers, which also serves as the pathway for the 2023 FIFA World Cup, in the perfect manner, brushing aside lowly Dominica 4-0 last evening at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Guyana’s starting XI, which featured only one locally born player, comprised Chante Sandiford, Rylee Traicoff, Kayla DeSouza, Ghilene Joseph, Sydney Cummings, Justine Rodrigues, Brianne Desa, Reece Scott, Shanice Alfred, Calaigh Copland, and Annalisa Vincent.

The dominance was clear from the home side and was evident by the resulting statistics following the end of the encounter.