Magnum Futsal Cup off to great start

Following an exciting opening night on Sunday, the Magnum Independence Futsal Cup resumes today with another round of group fixtures at the National Park Tarmac, Thomas Lands.

Tournament coordinator Edison Jefford during brief remarks stated, “One of the high points I believe of a seamless event in terms of strategic areas, I think overall it was well executed and I am talking about all areas in terms of security were on point. The Guyana Police Force (GPF) was present in numbers, the décor, the ambience, it had sufficient lighting, zero complaints from the teams and the patrons, everything was well put together. Given the circumstances, we made a great start in the Magnum Cup.”