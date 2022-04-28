Will gov’t follow precedent and give Elton Dharry his due?

Dear Editor,
In the past, Guyanese who won a world championship were rewarded with a plot of land and a house. If I recall, I think that Lennox Blackmore was given a house/ land even when he won the Common-wealth title. Other personalities who won a world championship got a house/land. Now that Elton Dharry has triumphed with a world title, is the Government going to follow precedent and give him his due? The Sports Minister was quite visible at the boxing event, but nothing was said about any reward/gift for Dharry, as was done in the past.
Sincerely,
Rahman Mohammed