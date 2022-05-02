GDF formalizes agreement for use of Hampton Court airstrip

The Guyana Defence Force on Wednesday formalized an agreement with Tamesh Jagmohan of Pure Harvest Incorporated and owner of the Hampton Court airstrip, Essequibo Coast for the use of the facility.

A statement from the GDF said that Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess and Jagmohan signed a Memorandum of Understanding which formalized a pre-existing informal arrangement that has seen the use of the airstrip by the Air Corps at no cost, for support of the Force’s location in that sector as well for instances of provision of relief items.

The release said that Bess extended appreciation to Jagmohan for his “socially responsible gesture which serves to enhance the Force’s execution of its duties”.