Guyana at Houston Offshore Technology Conference

A large delegation from Guyana is in Houston, Texas for the annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) – reputedly the largest oil and gas sector trade show in the world.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, along with Chief Executive Officer of G-Invest, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, United States Ambassador, to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch and Honorary Consul General of Guyana in Houston, Lutfi Hassan officially led the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday morning.

A release from the Ministry of Natural Resources said that the event began yesterday and will conclude on May 5th. This is the third time that Guyana is attending the conference.