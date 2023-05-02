Big Guyana presence at Houston offshore conference

The Guyana Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference 2023 (OTC), was officially opened yesterday morning and a large delegation from this country is in attendance.
The event, from May 1 to May 4, 2023, at the NRG Centre in Houston, Texas sees Guyana participating for the fourth time. Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, Chief Investment Officer of Guyana and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment (G-Invest), and Honorary Consul General of Guyana in Houston, Lutfi Hassan, led the ribbon-cutting ceremony.