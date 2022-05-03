Whap-Whap, DC ballers battle for semis spot

Four exciting matches are anticipated this evening when the quarterfinals of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Street’ Linden edition kicks off at the Silver City Tarmac.

In the opening contest, Whap-Whap tackles DC Ballers at 19:00hrs. Whap-Whap earned their berth to the quarterfinals after edging g Back Street Ballers 6-5 while DC Ballers `spiked’ Spikeland 3-0 in the previous round.

The second fixture will pit defending champions Swag Entertainment against Dark Side from 19:45hrs. Swag Entertainment stormed into the quarterfinal section compliments of an 11-0 drubbing of Midas whilst Dark Side edged Coomacka 2-1.